Sandra 'Sandy' Wardwell

HOLMEN — Sandra “Sandy” Wardwell of Holmen died peacefully in her home on the morning of Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. A memorial service for immediate family only and limited to 25 people, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse. A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing protocol are required. The service will be live streamed on the funeral homes Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is in charge of arrangements.

