Sandy Ann Bagniewski Pehler

Sandy age 60 of Holmen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous two year battle with ovarian cancer. Sandy was a lifelong resident of the LaCrosse area where she was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Central High School in 1978 and was a 41 year employee of Gundersen Health System where she worked as an Administrative Professional.

She is preceded in death by her father Robert Bagniewski and brother-in-law Terry Wieman.

Sandy is survived by her children: Audrah Pehler (Drew Waterhouse) and Alison Strand (Brandon); grandsons: Maddox and Kipton Waterhouse; mother Marilyn Bagniewski; sisters: Cindy (Tom) Goodwin, Deb (Mark) Garson, Sue (Trygve Zielke) Wieman, Pam (Steve) Craker; brothers: Ron Bagniewski, Dan (Lori) Bagniewski; and her ex-husband Larry Pehler. Sandy is further survived by nieces and nephews: Mike Garson, Danielle Weber, Sean Bagniewski, Jessica Peterson, Gabrielle Bagniewski, Bobby Bagniewski, Molly Wieman, Jack Wieman, Sage Wieman and Mason Craker.

Visitation for family and friends will be held May 21, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Coulee Region Cremation Group at 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI 54650. A private family service will be held.