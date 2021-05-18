Sandy Ann Bagniewski Pehler

Sandy age 60 of Holmen passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous two year battle with ovarian cancer. Sandy was a lifelong resident of the LaCrosse area where she was baptized, confirmed and married in the Lutheran faith. She graduated from Central High School in 1978 and was a 41 year employee of Gundersen Health System where she worked as an Administrative Professional.
She is preceded in death by her father Robert Bagniewski and brother-in-law Terry Wieman.
Sandy is survived by her children: Audrah Pehler (Drew Waterhouse) and Alison Strand (Brandon); grandsons: Maddox and Kipton Waterhouse; mother Marilyn Bagniewski; sisters: Cindy (Tom) Goodwin, Deb (Mark) Garson, Sue (Trygve Zielke) Wieman, Pam (Steve) Craker; brothers: Ron Bagniewski, Dan (Lori) Bagniewski; and her ex-husband Larry Pehler. Sandy is further survived by nieces and nephews: Mike Garson, Danielle Weber, Sean Bagniewski, Jessica Peterson, Gabrielle Bagniewski, Bobby Bagniewski, Molly Wieman, Jack Wieman, Sage Wieman and Mason Craker.
Visitation for family and friends will be held May 21, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Coulee Region Cremation Group at 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI 54650. A private family service will be held.
Special thanks to Doctors Harmon, Benden, Shapiro, Veglahn, Kyla Lee; Hospice nurse Amy and the rest of the Hospice Staff of Gundersen Health System, and Lisa Gundersen for the wonderful care that was given to Sandy.
Sandy’s greatest joy was time spent with her girls and grandsons and all of you, her family, friends, and co-workers. Sandy treasured her many family vacations to Walt Disney World in Florida, annual winter trips to Arizona, girls weekends, annual Grandma camp and cabin time adventures in Birchwood, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gundersen Hospice or the Gundersen Medical Foundation.