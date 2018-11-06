Sante “Sam” DiAntoni, 81, passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, surrounded by family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Per Sante’s wishes, a private family ceremony will be held at St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, Wis. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Spring Brook Assisted Living for their genuine kindness and support given to both Sante and Schaarie while residing there and also to the doctors and staff at Gundersen Health System. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com.