BLOOMER — Sara D. Caron, age 59, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at MCHS in Bloomer after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Dec. 2, 1962, in Bloomer to Vern and Yvonne (Rammer) Verkuilen. She was a graduate of Bloomer High School and UW-Stout.

Sara married John Caron on March 10, 1984, in Bloomer. She worked as a materials manager for numerous metal fabrication companies and was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She enjoyed running, listening to music, going to concerts, family trips to Appleton, watching her boys play sports and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, John of Bloomer; sons: Mick and Jake, both of Bloomer; sisters: Ginny (Dean) Marquardt of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and Polly (Alan) Jacobson of Milton, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Laura Verkuilen of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin; numerous other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Yvonne Verkuilen; infant sister, Mary; brother, Henry Verkuilen.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a Christian wake service beginning at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.

Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com.