Sara Pfaff

MINDORO — Sara Ann Pfaff, 86, of Mindoro passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born Feb. 6, 1934, to Hugh and Susan (Amborn) Smith, the youngest of five children. She attended Mindoro High School and graduated in the class of 1952. She married Arlen Lee Pfaff April 2, 1954, at the Mindoro Lutheran Church. To that union, three children were born. Sara worked at St. Francis Hospital until the birth of their first son, Steven. She then became a stay at home mother and housewife. Sara and Arlen farmed together in Mindoro throughout their married life where they raised their two children. It was not uncommon for Sara to be seen driving tractor or baling hay while Arlen was at work. Sara was actively involved in her children’s 4-H projects and was always there to help them prepare for the fair, including washing sheep, making signs, and getting the show box ready to go. Sara was constantly taking care of people throughout her life including her father, her husband, and her son, along with others that lived with them over the years. Sara was always helping others, whether it be taking food to individuals or lending a helping hand. She was a lifetime member of the Mindoro Lutheran Church and actively served on the WELCA for many years.