CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sarah A. Sykora, 33, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Sunday, July 9, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Sarah was born July 17, 1989, in Minneapolis, the daughter of Thomas John and Annette Marie (Skar) Sykora. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church.

Sarah enjoyed her toys at home and was happy, cheerful and smiling all the time. She was very persevering and never gave up. She always loved everybody.

Sarah is survived by her parents, Tom and Annette of Chippewa Falls; maternal grandma, Donna Amerson of Chippewa Falls; four brothers, Timothy Sykora of St. Croix Falls, Stephen Sykora of Eau Claire, Dominick Sykora of Thorp and Andrew (Kerrie) Sykora of New Auburn; special caregiver, Cynthia Sarazen; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Sarah was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John Jr. and Annabelle Sykora; maternal grandpa, Joseph Amerson; and two uncles, Theodore Sykora and Edward Skar. Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 14, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, July 14, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden.

