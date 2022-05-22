Sarah Elisabeth Bland, born on October 25, 1957, passed away on May, 14, 2022, after a brief and difficult struggle with cancer. Sarah was born to Phillips T. and Marilyn (Skrivseth) Bland In Viroqua, Wis. the youngest of four children.

She graduated from Westby High School in 1975 and was a member of the High Quiz Bowl team that won the Tri-State Quiz Bowl Championship two years in a row.

She married the love of her life, Theodore Maglio in 1982, and they had their beloved son, Theodore (Teddy Jr.), in 1989.

Sarah attended the University of Wisconsin, Madison for her undergraduate studies and a few years later, returned to the School of Pharmacy for her professional degree.

In 1991 she began her career at the University of Wisconsin Poison Control Center (later the Center for Drug Policy and Clinical Economics). Here Sarah combined her interests in microbiology and pharmacy to help develop a program designed to optimize the use of antibiotics in hospitalized patients.

From 2012 through 2016, Sarah served as the Director of Pharmacy at the Richland Center Hospital, and finished her career as a consultant working with Dr. Josh Buchanan on a project designed to help improve electronic medical records with the goal of improving patient safety. During her pharmaceutical career Sarah was author or co-author on 20 publications.

Sarah and Ted loved to entertain and held memorable parties. They also nurtured and nourished many college students living away from home for the first time. Sarah loved to cook and found it a great creative outlet. She baked a heck of a chocolate cake! Her friends, family and coworkers looked forward to the huge boxes of a unique collection of many types of Christmas cookies every year. She was a friend of Bill W., always ready to help those in need.

She is survived by her husband, Ted; son, Teddy; mother, Marilyn Bland; sister, Susan Anderson (David); brothers: Bruce and Bob (Cheryl) Bland; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lange; sisters and brothers-in-law; Dianne Terry, Tom Maglio (Paula), Mary Kay Hermanson (Jeff), Tony Maglio (Beth), and Tim Maglio (Lynn); as well as many loving Bland and Maglio nieces and nephews. Sarah has also left a number of wonderful friends and neighbors who will miss her greatly.

Sarah was preceded in death by her father, PT; her parents in-law, Ted and Jean Maglio; and her brother-in law, John (JT); and sister in-law, Joan.

Family would like to extend special thanks to staff at UW TLC and the Oncology Unit as well as the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice.

Sarah has elected not to have services but family thanks Cress for their end of life support.