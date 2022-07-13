Sarah Jeanne (Jorstad) Geroux passed away on Monday, June 27, at MN Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Minnesota, from complications of cancer. Sarah is survived by her son, Alex Geroux of Prior Lake, Minnesota; her father and mother, Randy and Trudy Jorstad from Turtle Lake, Wisconsin; her sister, Terri Jorstad (Dan Shattuck), nephew and niece Nathan and Holi Shattuck of White Bear Township, Minnesota; and many aunts, uncles and cousins residing in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Sarah was born on Dec. 28, 1977, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to her parents Randy and Trudy Jorstad, who resided in Elk Mound, Wisconsin. She attended and graduated from Elk Mound High School, where she enjoyed being involved in the FFA program and choir. Sarah was hired by Royal Credit Union, where she worked for more than 20 years, with her latest position as a Member Service Ambassador. Sarah enjoyed camping with her son, spending time with her family, photography, traveling, cooking and caring for the babies in the nursery at Destiny Church in Burnsville, Minnesota, where she attended church for the last 14 years.

In lieu of flowers, there has been a memorial account set up at Royal Credit Union in her name and a GoFundMe page on Facebook to support her minor son in his future care and ambitions in football. Sarah has touched many in her life and she will be dearly missed by her family, friends and co-workers.

There will be a celebration of life for Sarah Jeanne Geroux on July 16, 2022 at Destiny Church Burnsville, Minnesota. Visitation is at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, Elk Mound, in a private family service at a later date.