Sarah Lynn Case

Sarah grew up on the family farm in Kenyon Valley with her two older sisters: Shirely and Maryann and her little brother, David on the family farm. She graduated from Black River Falls High School, then began a fun career at Bell Telephone as an operator. She then continued at Bell Southern in Enid, OK.

Sarah then became an appraiser of fine antiquities for her sister’s antique businesses in Enid and Oklahoma City. Architectural design was a passion of hers. In 1970 she was married to Lawrence Case and began her adventure in the cranberry life. She enjoyed participating in cranfest in the early years including managing the cranberry bakeoffs and the quilting contests. Sarah loved life on the marsh and the wildlife. An exacting individual, she hand sorted and selected every brick used in the construction of her home. She always enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, often visiting the Tropicana resort as her husband’s uncle and aunt managed the casino for 29 years. Sarah enjoyed gardening, antique shopping, crossword puzzles from the Chicago Tribune and was a voracious reader. She loved spending time with her friend, Delia Myer and childhood friend, Marilyn Sandburgen. Sarah also really loved to fly with her son, especially helicopter flight. She enjoyed taking aerial photographs of the farms and properties her father bought and sold in the Disco, Black River areas. searching the histories of friends and family at the Jackson County Historical Society was a favorite past time.