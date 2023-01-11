DE SOTO—Sarah Rebecca Boardman, age 54, of De Soto, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1968 to Glenn and Geneva (Jeannie) Hammond in Viroqua, WI. Sarah grew up in DeSoto and loved playing and later working in the apple orchard that her family owned. She was active in the Ferryville Lucky Clovers 4-H for many years. Sarah was very involved in her high school years, being a part of the band, drama club, and National Honors Society. She graduated from Desoto High School in 1987, and then attended UW La Crosse for political science, graduating in 1991. Sarah married the love of her life, Trevor Boardman, in 1993. That fall she started to attend UW Madison Law School. During that time, she worked at Sysco Foods in Baraboo, WI. In 2000 Sarah and Trevor moved back to DeSoto, and on September 15, 2002, Alex Glenn was born to them. During this time Sarah worked for AXA Advisors first in La Crosse and later in Boscobel until 2008. After that, she had her own financial planning office in DeSoto until she retired. Sarah from then on was an active member in the Lions Club, New Hope Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Sarah is survived by her husband of 29 years, Trevor; her son, Alex; her in-laws, James and Phillis (Andrea) Boardman; two brothers: Terry (Val) Pearson and Kirk Holliday; two sisters: Norma Passa and Carol (Skip) Werntz; aunts: Patricia Giddings and Theresa Giddings; uncle, Don Giddings; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and many Boardman aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Sarah’s life will be held beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the De Soto Community Center. Burial will be in Walnut Mound Cemetery, Retreat, WI. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is entrusted with her services. Blessed be her Memory. Online condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com