DE SOTO—Sarah Rebecca Boardman, age 54, of De Soto, WI, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born on December 8, 1968 to Glenn and Geneva (Jeannie) Hammond in Viroqua, WI. Sarah grew up in DeSoto and loved playing and later working in the apple orchard that her family owned. She was active in the Ferryville Lucky Clovers 4-H for many years. Sarah was very involved in her high school years, being a part of the band, drama club, and National Honors Society. She graduated from Desoto High School in 1987, and then attended UW La Crosse for political science, graduating in 1991. Sarah married the love of her life, Trevor Boardman, in 1993. That fall she started to attend UW Madison Law School. During that time, she worked at Sysco Foods in Baraboo, WI. In 2000 Sarah and Trevor moved back to DeSoto, and on September 15, 2002, Alex Glenn was born to them. During this time Sarah worked for AXA Advisors first in La Crosse and later in Boscobel until 2008. After that, she had her own financial planning office in DeSoto until she retired. Sarah from then on was an active member in the Lions Club, New Hope Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary.