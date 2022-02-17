Sarahann Jones

STEVENSTOWN—Sarahann Jones passed away peacefully at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center on February 13, 2022.

She was born March 17, 1936 to Sarah and Philip Waldenberger. She married Wallace Jones on September 3, 1955.

If you were blessed to know Sarahann, you know that her family brought her the most joy in life, She was very proud of her children: Deb, Tim, Mike, Steve, Pam, Terry, Pat, Mary and Wallace: along with their families.

She had many adventures with her grandchildren: Betzy, Tyler, Stephanie, Ajay, Lance, Samantha, Anthony, Andrea, Jesse, Ryan, Kim, Matt and Jordan. She thoroughly enjoyed her visits with the great-grandchildren: Holly, Seaver, Arlo, Brayden, Brystol, Flora, Fiona, Reese, Ethan, Bennett and Gracie.

Mom lived most of her life in Stevenstown. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Wallace, until his passing. They had quite the life! Other than raising their nine children, they spent time traveling, entertaining guests and hosting family events. Cribbage and Scrabble were two of her favorite games. She became an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan. Mom began to color and made some beautiful artwork. She enjoyed her bowling team, ceramics, having lunch with friends, going to the horse races and Balsam Lake.

Mom was very proud to be a teacher for the Mindoro School District. Many of her students still remember her.

She ran the Black Oak Inn for 12 years. She appreciated this part of her life as she was able to spend time working along with friends and family as well as socializing with new and old friends. It amazes us how many people knew Sarahann and Wally from the Black Oak.

Mom was a longtime member of St Kevin’s Catholic Church in Melrose. She was actively involved in church events for many years. Her faith was very strong.

When mom went to live at Bethany St. Joseph’s, we did not know she would become a legend. She was in a commercial and on the news. She always had a story to tell when you visited. In her final days, the staff shared many touching stories about her.

Sarahann is survived by her family above, along with her sisters: Frances Horman, Phyllis Thaldorf and their families.

Sarahann was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace; her parents: Sarah and Philip Waldenberger; her in-laws: Walter and Allene Jones; her son, Mike; her granddaughter, Tessa; great-granddaughter, Peri and brother-in-law, Rich Thaldorf.

A funeral mass will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from Guardian Angels Parish @ St. Kevin Catholic Church in Melrose, Wisconsin at 11:00 AM with Fr. Dan Thelen officiating. Burial will follow in Farmington Cemetery, Mindoro.

Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Sarahann was a very giving person. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the donor’s choice are preferred.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family.