EDINA, Minn. — Saundra Ann Rohrer, 78, met her Lord and Savior at her home in Edina, Minn., November 13, 2022, after a brave and courageous battle with cancer, fought with grace, incredible strength and dignity.

Saundra was born July 24, 1944, the daughter of Julius and Genora Gulbranson in Spring Grove, Minn. She graduated from Winona State College with her teaching degree in June 1965 and taught elementary education for several years.

Saundra met her future husband, Gary Marshall Rohrer, on a blind date. Gary knew that evening he had met the woman he would marry, and they did marry on August 7, 1965. She worked with Gary at Bloomington Lake Dental Clinic in Minneapolis for over 40 years and was a tremendous asset to the business, dedicating her time to manage, schedule, and promote the clinic for over 40 years. She was passionate about her job, loved getting to know the patients, who all appreciated spending time with her warm smile and caring personality.

She invested much of her time and love into evangelism and discipleship through various ministries. She served as a women’s leader of 2:7 discipleship training, based on Colossians 2:7: “Rooted and built up in Him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught and overflowing with thankfulness.” She was a regular volunteer and answered phones through Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, praying with and leading seekers to Jesus. She invested in her Biblical knowledge through many Bible study groups over the years, including the internationally esteemed Bible Study Fellowship. She always gave her best, proving an exemplary leader and disciple in every group she was involved with, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of over 57 years, Gary; daughter, Stephanie (David) Seward of Santa Fe, Texas; son, Jeffrey (Christine) Rohrer of Bloomington, Minn.; grandchildren: Kristiana (Paul) Nowak, Andrew Seward, Kyle and Alec Rohrer; great-granddaughter, Evelyn Nowak; siblings: Janice (Boyd) Olson, Barbara (Vernon) Husemoen, and Dennis (Barbara) Gulbranson.

Visitation will be at Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Monday, November 28, at 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with a luncheon following the service. The interment is in Wisconsin at the Buffalo City Cemetery on Friday, December 2, at 12:00 p.m. Memorials are preferred to Grace Church or The Salvation Army.