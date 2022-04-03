LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Scott A. Kleinhaus, age 60 of Lakeville, Minn., passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Scott graduated from Logan H.S. in La Crosse and upon graduation entered the Air Force for eight years. He then was an air traffic controller until his retirement.

Scott spent many years skiing and fishing on local rivers. He also enjoyed golfing and playing pool.

His life was cut short and will be forever missed.

Scott is survived by his parents: George & Judy; brother: Jack,(Karin); and sons: Mark (Brenna), Michael (CoreyAnn) and Matthew; Nieces: Olivia & Aleyna; and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by sister, Kathy; and infant brother, Paul. Grandparents: George & Gladys Kleinhaus, LaVerne Sneath, Raymond Sheehan (Maripat).

A memorial service will be held at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis at 11:30 a.m. on April 29, 2022. Memorials may be gifted in Scott’s name to:

Air Force Assistance Fund

AFPC/DP 3SA

550 C Street West

JBSA-Randolph, TX 78150