TREGO — Scott Barrett passed away unexpectedly at home on March 15, 2023, from a brain aneurysm at the age of 48. He was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 8, 1974, and moved to La Crosse when he was five. He graduated from Central High School in 1992. Scott married Chantel Griep and they were parents to three children: Kyrsten, Tyson, and Scott's stepson, Matthew Olson.

Scott's previous jobs included being a district manager for Famous Footwear and then Caribou Coffee. Later, in the greater Twin Cities, Minnesota, area, Scott founded Kids Grow INC Child Care and Pre-School Centers with his business partner, Joshua Soukup. Scott worked hard to create a faith-based inclusive curriculum. He moved back to Wisconsin because he was a devoted Badger and Packer fan and found a way to work from his home in Trego.

Scott loved living in Wisconsin on Lake Trego, where he enjoyed beautiful boat rides, fishing and evening bonfires. He will be remembered as a loving father, a devoted husband, a successful business owner, a friend and a strong follower of his Lord. Throughout his life he touched many people with his big smile, his kind words and generous heart. Scott will truly be missed by many people.

Scott is survived by his wife and children; granddaughter, Ava; mother, Sandy Castek (Jack); brothers: Todd (Chad) and Peter; mother-in-law, Carol Hamilton; sisters-in-law: Heather Griep (Robert) and Amanda Griep (Michael); and brother-in-law, Charlie Griep and step-sisters: Anne Castek (John Borrell), Amy Adam (Al), and Amanda Haessly.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, John Barrett, and his grandparents, John and Marion Sleik. Scott also had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who will mourn his passing.

Scott was a kind man with spunk, charm, and a great sense of humor. He was loved and respected by many and will truly be missed. A memorial fund to further teacher education can be found at: www.kidsgrow.net/kids-grow-cares.html. His funeral service will be held at the Riverwood Covenant Church in Rockford, Minnesota, sometime in May of 2023. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.