BLAIR — Scott Basil Kersting, 58, of Blair died Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem, Wisconsin. He was born Nov. 21, 1963, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, to Basil and Joan (Peterson) Kersting. Survivors are a son, Tallon; a sister, Lisa Davidson and a brother, Cory (Marion) Kersting. His parents preceded him in death. Scott’s wish was to be cremated with no services. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel assisted the family.