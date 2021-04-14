Scott “Bud” Dobson, 58, son to Bonnie and Jack Franzen died Sunday, April 11, 2021 from a long two year battle with cancer. Scott was born in Brainerd, MN on December 15,1962. He grew up enjoying life with his three brothers and sister: fishing, dirt biking, snowmobiling, and just anything to do with the outdoors. He graduated from Brainerd High School in 1981, then attended one year vocational college in St. Cloud, MN. In 1982 he moved to the La Crosse, WI area by his special Aunt Nancy and Uncle Dan Schmid to look for work. He got into Local 434 (31) Plumbers and Steamfitters Union and worked for 39 years; Scott had a close bond with his union brothers. August 1983 he met Leeann Groth where they shared a great friendship and enjoyed being together. They were married August 24, 1991, and have a wonderful home in rural Stoddard, where the door was always open for visitors and many golden retrievers over the years. Scott was always hunting, fishing, restoring cars or watching motor sports. He passed on priceless knowledge, dry jokes and big hunting and fishing stories to all his special nieces and nephews- which everyone of them will cherish. Scott will be missed by many.