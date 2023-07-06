CHIPPEWA FALLS — Scott C. Gillette, 78, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully on May 24, 2023, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.

Scott was born on Jan. 16, 1945, to Roy and Jessica (Olson) Gillette. A native of Chippewa Falls, Scott graduated from Chippewa High School in 1963. Scott served as a faithful member of the Navy in the Vietnam War. Scott was married to Cynthia Jahr on June 12, 1971, and was married for 48 years until her death in 2019.

Scott and Cindy had a wonderful family that included two children, Melissa (Gillette) Squires and Tim Gillette. Scott had a fruitful career serving the community in his role as a building facility manager at UW-EC. He loved boating out on Lake Wissota where he grew up. Scott was a bright light in his community and family. He was a personable, friendly and joyful person. He enriched the lives of those around him. Lastly, Scott was a loving father and grandfather.

Scott’s last days were filled with caring and compassion by those around him, including family, friends, his nurses at the VA and the wonderful caretakers of St. Croix Hospice. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Cynthia Gillette. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Gillette) Squires (Stephen Squires) of Freeport, Florida; son, Timothy Gillette (Kira Gillette) of Denver, Colorado; two granddaughters, Hannah and Josie Squires; sister, Lynne (Gillette) Krueger (Ron Krueger) of Chippewa Falls; and beloved nieces and grand-nephews.

Services for Scott will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Home, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, with visiting one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie, with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.