VIROQUA—Scott D. Weber, age 65, of rural Viroqua, passed away at home with his family on Sunday, October 9, 2022, after an almost two-year battle with cancer. He was born on April 19, 1957, in Viroqua to Donald and Carol (Mosser) Weber. He graduated from Viroqua High School and continued his education at U.W. Platteville where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Horticulture. Once out of college, Scott started Scott Weber Landscaping. In 1980 he met Cindy Tway and they were married in 1987. They were blessed with three children. While raising a family on their 100-acre farm, they ran their landscaping business and grew tobacco. Later in life Scott worked at Nelson Global where he enjoyed working alongside his co-workers. Scott was an avid antiqueer and appreciated anybody that would talk with him about antiques. He loved to attend antique auctions and flea markets whenever he got the chance. His yearly tradition was to attend Oronoco Gold Rush days with family. Scott also enjoyed deer hunting and for many years went to Colorado elk hunting with his father. Mowing was another favorite pastime of Scott’s with his furry co-pilots, his beloved dogs. His goal was never to have a weed on his farm. In recent years Scott enjoyed spending as much time as possible making memories with his three grandchildren and grand dogs such as growing giant pumpkins, going for tractor rides, and feeding the koi. Scott was an inspirational mentor and leaves behind a legacy of memories. He will be forever remembered and loved.