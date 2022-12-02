Scott David Muska “Rudy” passed away at his home on Nov. 18, 2022.

He was the youngest son of Rudy and Carrie (Meyer) Muska. Scott had six siblings, which included Heidi Muska (Doug), Brian Muska (Heidi), Shawn Muska, Shelby Cox (Dave), Kayla Foster (Nate) and Ashley Fry.

Scott left behind nieces, nephews and many cousins along with his aunts and uncles: Ray and Clara Slaight of Minnesota, Jay and Peggy Meyer of California, Darlene Meyer of Missouri, and Darlene Peloquin of Wisconsin.

He has his godmother Ellen Smith of New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Scott “Rudy” enjoyed working on all kinds of things such as trucks, small engines and many more. ... Rudy loved spending time with friends, especially while fishing. He also had a dog named Spuds that he loved dearly. Rudy enjoyed life regardless of any medical issue that stood in his way.

He is survived by his mother, Carrie (Meyer) Muska; and all six siblings.

Scott is preceded in death by his dad, Rudy Muska; his grandparents: Rudy and Marian Muska, and Mary and Claus Meyer; his aunts: Freda and Ruthella; and his uncles: Elmer, John, Dan and Gene.

There will be a celebration of life from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at Pike Lake Resort, Cornell, Wisconsin.