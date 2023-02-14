BRONWSVILLE, MN—Scott Duncanson, age 65 of Brownsville, MN.
Scott passed away on February 11 after a 25 year brain tumor battle. It was a long and complicated journey, yet his mantra was always, It’ll be okay.
He was born December 1st 1957 to Ralph and La Vern Duncanson in St Paul MN. Following graduation from Eden Prairie High School, he attended St. Olaf College and later graduated from the University of Minnesota majoring in Business.
He married Barb Webster, and to that union three treasured sons were born, Andrew, Bryan and Paul. In 1998 a brain tumor revealed itself and caused this vibrant chapter of his life to tumble down.
In 2004 he married Elizabeth Valaika, and the two would open a new chapter of his life blessed with many years of happiness despite managing a complicated illness. They lived, worked and enjoyed what La Crosse had to offer including hiking the bluffs and fishing the streams and rivers. In 2016 an opportunity to buy an old farmstead back in Minnesota presented itself, and he would cherish the sunrises and sunsets from the old porches. He also found a country church and began his spiritual journey, as his illness would return time and again. It was there he wished to remain at home, and Gundersen Hospice provided that opportunity for his wish to become a reality. The family would like to thank nurse Suzanne Kittleson from Hospice for her excellent care along with Nurse Care Coordinator Keith Olson for his years of guidance and Drs Conway and Oettle for their roles in extending Scott’s life.
Scott is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons Andrew (Amanda) Bryan (Ashley) and Paul. He is also survived by his step children Emily(Matt) Nicholas(Sarah) and Carrie (Mike) along with four grandchildren (Bella, Weston, Violet and Owen) He leaves behind his Father Ralph, his loving sister Laurie (Wayne) Van Zandt, brother Gary and several nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his Mother La Vern.)
A memorial will be held on Saturday February 18th at 11 am at Evangelical Church of Peace, 3382 Houston County HWY 249 Brownsville MN with the Rev. Dr. William Reese officiating.