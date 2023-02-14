In 2004 he married Elizabeth Valaika, and the two would open a new chapter of his life blessed with many years of happiness despite managing a complicated illness. They lived, worked and enjoyed what La Crosse had to offer including hiking the bluffs and fishing the streams and rivers. In 2016 an opportunity to buy an old farmstead back in Minnesota presented itself, and he would cherish the sunrises and sunsets from the old porches. He also found a country church and began his spiritual journey, as his illness would return time and again. It was there he wished to remain at home, and Gundersen Hospice provided that opportunity for his wish to become a reality. The family would like to thank nurse Suzanne Kittleson from Hospice for her excellent care along with Nurse Care Coordinator Keith Olson for his years of guidance and Drs Conway and Oettle for their roles in extending Scott’s life.