CADOTT — Scott George Hamm, 69, of Cadott, Wis., passed away peacefully at home with family at his side under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Scott was born on June 21, 1953, to Robert “Bob” and Harriet (Shafer) Hamm in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

He grew up in the Cadott area and graduated from Cadott High School in 1971; he then attended and graduated from District One Technical Institute, where he met his future wife. Scott married Sue Gillette on April 25, 1981, in Cadott, Wis.

Scott worked at Hillside Dairy/Hamm’s Cheese House, Cadott Honda Shop and at various plastic manufacturing facilities.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting and ice fishing with family and friends and made new friends wherever he went.

Scott is survived by his wife, Sue Hamm; children: Kevin, Christopher (Nicole), Kelsey (Logan) and Kris (Luke); a grandson, Ian; brothers: Randy, Burt and Wade (Julie); loving dog, Kobe; and also by nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Carrie Hamm; and numerous extended family.

A Memorial Service of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott, Wis., with Father William Felix officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Countryside Union Cemetery, town of Goetz, at a later date.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will follow the service with lunch and fellowship at the Goetz Town Hall.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-memorials are preferred by the family.

