BROWNSVILLE, Minn. — Scott Gregory Allen Ritterling, of Brownsville, Minn., died unexpectedly on June 6, 2023. He was only 58 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Scott was born on April 28, 1965, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Scott was a small business owner and he owned and operated Moore Pet Supplies and Security Boss Manufacturing in La Crosse, Wis., for over 27 years.

Scott is survived by his wife of 25 years, Melanie, and their three children: Carver, Jessup, and Elise (age 16), all of Brownsville; his parents: Verland and Mary Ritterling of Plymouth, Wis.; brothers: Dave, Jeff, Mark, and Mike; many in-laws who loved him like family as well as a small circle of close friends. We will miss him more than words can say.

Scott was preceded in death by his birth father, David Allen; his father-in-law, James Moore and two brothers-in-law: Paul and Keith Moore.

There will be a viewing at the New Albin, Iowa Community Center on Monday, June 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, June 13, from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m.

Funeral services to follow at St. Joseph’s church in New Albin at 11:00 a.m. with burial at the St. Joseph’s cemetery. Lunch will be served in the St. Joseph’s church basement following the services.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family. An extended version of the obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.