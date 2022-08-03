BLOOMER — Scott J. Marion was born July 4, 1958, the son of George C. and Sherry Marion.

He is survived by his wife, Susanna; his mother, Sherry (Richard) Metzger of Boyd; his children: Brandee Marion of Eau Claire, Bridgett Medina of Eau Claire, Becky Foiles of Salt Lake City, Benjamin Marion of Stanley; a step-son, Genero Leal of Eau Claire.

His brothers and sisters: Charlotte (Gary) Moore of Augusta, Keith (Kathy) Marion of Stanley, Vicky (Robert) Klukas of Cadott, Calvin (Colleen) Marion of Cadott, Dale E. (Denise) Marion of Boyd; and numerous nieces are nephews.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his dad, George; and a brother, Ross Marion.

Scott was well known in the trucking world for many years.

He was a driving instructor at Hands On Driving School in Holcombe.

He will be greatly missed by all.

A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. Aug. 14, 2022, in the River View Park in Cadott.