WAUKESHA—Scott McMurray, age 67, passed away on August 20, 2021, in Waukesha WI. Born in Peoria, IL, he was the son of Lou and Barbara McMurray. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1976, Master of Divinity at Asbury Theological Seminary in 1979, and Doctor of Ministry at McCormick Theological Seminary in 1991. He will be remembered for his 40 years of service and dedication working as a United Methodist clergyman at various Churches throughout the Illinois and Wisconsin conference. Scott was an elder in full connection and retired member of Wisconsin Annual Conference. He was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed many adventures traveling the world. He will be remembered for his devotion to his congregations and faithfulness to God. Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara McMurray, and wife, Deborah McMurray (Lake). He is survived by his son, Adam McMurray and his wife, Samantha; daughter, Katie Gross and her husband, Jeff; grandchildren: Charles and Teagan Gross; father, Lou McMurray; and brother, Lee McMurray.