Scott Thomas Richert, 43, passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Scott was born May 10, 1975, in La Crosse to Thomas D. and Mary Kay (Jacobson) Richert. He attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and went on to graduate from Aquinas High School in La Crosse. From there he was appointed to the Naval Academy, which had been his dream starting in the 5th grade. He graduated with a degree in systems engineering in 1997. After the Naval Academy, he was assigned to the Hyman G. Rickover, a nuclear-powered submarine and was fortunate to travel to many countries and distant lands while on “the boat.”
His time spent in the Navy further fueled his love for travel and adventure. After his military stint, Scott had various jobs in the DC area, including working at the Pentagon. In 2007, he received a master’s degree from Georgetown University and was hired at the Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence at Department of Energy in Washington. He had a 10-year career at the DOE, first working as a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Analyst for 4 years, after which he was promoted to Branch Chief in the Foreign Nuclear Programs Division. Scott worked to promote National Security to protect America and led efforts that involved national labs around the country and the world. He was employed at the DOE until his illness became too aggressive.
Three years ago, he met the light and joy of his life, Danielle Kle, and they were married in Long Island, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2017. It was the happiest and most beautiful day of his life.
Scott is survived by his faithful and loving wife, Danielle (Kle) Richert; his parents, Thomas and Mary Kay Richert; his sister, Meredith Regan; his nephew, Konnor Regan; his uncles, Tim (Carla) Richert, and Lauritz ‘Jake’ (Michelle) Jacobson; his aunts, Tricia (Don) Koel and Deb Richert. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Debbie Kle; and his father-in-law, John (Leslie) Kle. He is also survived by his cousins, Bret and Troy Richert, Emily and Ryan Koel, Kristin (Will) Stavlo, Amanda (Brenton) Loeding and Randy Jacobson.
Scott was an adventurous soul and was the happiest while backpacking, camping or exploring the Shenandoah Mountains. He also enjoyed traveling all over the world and was fortunate to have been to every continent except for South America. He had his pilot’s license and treated friends and family to many excursions in the sky!
He had a special bond with his nephew, Konnor, who he thought of as his son and would bring him out to the DC area each summer to rough it in rustic cabins and tents on the beach and to do sightseeing in the nation’s capital.
Family that have passed before him include his paternal and maternal grandparents; his uncle, Terry Richert; uncle, Terry Jacobson; and his brother-in-law, Kriss Regan.
A celebration of Scott’s life was held at the Everly Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Falls Church, Va., Sunday, Nov. 4. There will be a funeral Mass in La Crosse at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Blessed Sacrament church. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to time of services. Interment will be at the Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Scott’s unique sense of humor, his analytical spirit, his exceptional organizational skills and all of his “Scott-isms,” will live in on our hearts forever! GO NAVY!