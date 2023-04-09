LA CROSSE — Scott Robin Buehler, 65, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully April 2, 2023, at his home. Scott loved his friends, job and music. He loved gathering with his friends at "The Helm." Scott will be missed by all his friends and family. He loved working for Pischke Motors, where he spent the last 15 years as Sales Manager in West Salem.
Scott is survived by sisters, Cheryl Buehler and Tara Noel; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nephews and one great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Marcy Buehler.
A Celebration of his Life will be announced.
Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. Please visit www.couleecremation.com for further updates.