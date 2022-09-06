Scott Ronald Taylor

Scott Taylor, 81 years of age, moved to his eternal home on Aug. 24, 2022.

Scott was born on March 9, 1941, to Bill and Elaine Taylor in Chippewa Falls.

Scott’s early life was filled with hunting and fishing around the Lake Hallie area. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1959. He was an honor student, an Eagle Scout, senior class president and an accomplished athlete — competing at the state track and field meet as a senior. After graduation, he accepted an academic scholarship to Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

Scott married his high school sweetheart, Arline Schleppenbach, in Chippewa Falls on Feb. 4, 1961. In 1965 they moved to River Falls, Wisconsin, where Scott became the first full-time Chamber of Commerce secretary the city had ever had. Scott was involved in local service groups such as the Jaycees, as well as youth sports activities with his children — serving as a little league coach and River Falls Youth Hockey president, among others.

For the majority of his career, Scott worked for Vision-Ease, selling eyeglass lenses to international clients. He pioneered the selling of factory discard lenses to emerging markets around the world. He walked on six continents and visited too many countries to count. He called home, sent postcards and brought gifts from locations that most people only dream of experiencing. He hosted visitors from foreign countries numerous times and introduced his family to many new cultures. He befriended, remained in contact with and visited a number of his clients abroad after his retirement.

Scott was a loving husband to Arline for 61 years of marriage. He was a devoted father and family man who was so proud of Rob’s education career and Renee’s Jazzercise business — where he willingly gave many hours of free labor, doing everything from building stages to providing childcare.

Scott was also a passionately supportive (and oftentimes vocal) grandpa — spending countless hours watching his grandkids participate in music, theater, soccer, dance, track and field, gymnastics, volleyball and horseback riding. Grandpa Scotch was well known by his grandkids’ friends and teammates.

Scott was welcomed into heaven by his son, Shawn — who was undoubtedly waiting for him on the first tee.

Scott is survived by his wife, Arline; his daughter, Renee (Todd) Nelson; and son, Rob (Karen); five grandchildren: Christopher Taylor (Jenny), Lizzy Taylor (Sam Davy), Brady Wegscheid, Tasha Wegscheid, and Ruby Nelson; five great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Ellie, and Logan Taylor; Brooks and Beatrice Davy.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at the O’Connell Funeral Home in River Falls on Sept. 10, with a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a service at noon. A reception at Junior’s will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Shawn Michael Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund at https://www.uwrf.edu/UniversityAdvancement/Give.cfm.

Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of River Falls, www.oconnellfuneralservices.com, 715-425-5644.