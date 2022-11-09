Scott W. Gaethke

COON VALLEY—/LScott W. Gaethke, 58, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He fought a long, hard battle with pancreatic cancer. Arrangements are being handled by Jandt- Frederickson Funeral Home (4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI, 54602). The visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Jandt-Frederickson Funeral Home from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and again on Friday, November 11, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by the burial at Lower Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The service will be officiated by Pastor Andrew Schultz of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church. Full obituary can be viewed on the Jandt-Frederickson website.