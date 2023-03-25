GREEN BAY—Friends and family, we welcome you to this Celebration of Life for our beloved Scott. Scott crossed over into the loving arms of his departed family and pets on March 16, 2023 after a 15-month battle with cancer. Please come ready to share stories, laugh, snack and drink a toast to Scott. Join us on Sunday, April 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 284, 419 1st Avenue W, Holmen, Wisconsin. For the full obituary please go to https://www.simplycremationgb.com/obituaries/scott-wade