SFC Thelvin L. Solem, Ret., US Army, 91, of Pickwick, Minn., died June 13, 2022, at St. Ann’s Benedictine Living Community in Winona, Minn.

Thelvin was born July 1, 1930, in Rugby, N.D., to Thorney and Mabel (Tiegen) Solem. On October 18, 1952, he married Lila M. Nagle at the Pickwick Baptist Church.

Thelvin enlisted in the US Army in 1947 and served during the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. After 20-plus years of service, he retired as a Sergeant First Class in 1969. He was stationed in Germany, West Point in New York, Kansas, Texas, Pentagon in Virginia, Puerto Rico, and Oklahoma. After retiring, he and Lila moved to Pickwick, Minn., and then became a Captain with Pinkerton Agency.

Thelvin was a fantastic cook, known for his famous pancakes at Pickwick Mill Days and making Swedish meatballs and chicken & dumplings for his family. He loved gardening, canning, and doing woodworking, often selling the crafts that he made. While out enjoying the sunshine, Thelvin especially enjoyed watching all the animals in his yard.

Thelvin is survived by his daughter, Shelley (Philip) Duffy, Witoka, Minn.; four grandchildren: Hollie Duffy; Matthew (Nicole) Duffy; Miranda (Kevin) Huddleston; and Paul (Jenny) Solem; six great-grandchildren: Evan, Wyatt and Lila Duffy, Alexys Timm, Joe, Scott, Emmeline and Joe Huddleston; and other relatives.

Thelvin is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lila, in 2016; his three sons: Joe, Scott, and Gary Solem; three brothers: Harold, Doc and Earl Solem and sister, Marilyn Gilmore.

Private graveside services for Thelvin will be held at Pickwick Cemetery in Pickwick, Minn. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Winona, Minn.

