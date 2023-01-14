Shane (Courtright) Jones, 48, of Brownsville, MN passed away at home on December 24, 2022. Shane was born on November 3, 1974, in Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from High School Shane obtained an Associate degree at Western Technical College in applied Science. Shane enjoyed fishing, traveling, being with friends and his cat Jack. He also loved his chili and lasagna. He was friendly and easy to get along with by everyone. He will be missed by his family and friends.