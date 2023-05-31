Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Shannon (Johnson) Hogan, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, passed away at the lake surrounded by family on a sunny May 27, 2023. Two days after celebrating her 32nd wedding anniversary.

Shannon was born on March 8, 1970, to Jan (Johnson) and Jerry Johnson in Superior. Her favorite place to be growing up was outside. Whether playing baseball with the boys, hitting a tennis ball off the elementary school, or spending the summers riding her bike around town making friends and causing trouble.

After graduating from Superior Senior High in 1988, she went on to study Physical Therapy at Duluth Technical College.

In 1989 she met a cutie, Joe Hogan, at the UWS library. They married on May 25, 1991, and had two beautiful girls, Mikayla Hogan and Jasie (Russell) Harrington, both of the Chippewa Valley. While she’d have preferred humans, a whole zoo of grandanimals; Charlie, Joff, Pip, Luigi, and Birdie will miss her dearly.

After graduating with a degree in Physical Therapy, she started her career as a PTA in 1994, buzzing around the Chippewa Valley helping where needed for the next 25 years with her longest stint at Bloomer Hospital. Shannon worked with LSS Bridge Care from 2002-2008 fostering 17 newborns and giving those lucky babies the most loving, nurturing home to spend their first months.

Shannon loved spending the last three years living the Lake Life with days full of sunshine and boat rides. Welcome Wednesdays became a mainstay on the back porch drinking and chatting with friends and family while enjoying the view and sunset.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years and her daughters; siblings: Debra (Johnson) Bachand of Clarksville, Tenn., Kelly Clana of Tallahassee, Tenn., Diane (Roger Yeazle) Van Damme of Superior, Wis., Wade (Barb) Johnson of Zion, Ill., Clay Johnson of Nashville, Tenn., Jeff Johnson of St. Cloud, Minn., and HZL — her special Chippewa family. Along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Shannon was preceded in death by her parents, along with her brother, Tim Johnson.

Special thank you to the staff at Mayo Hospice, especially Frances, for their support over the last months, ensuring Shannon’s comfort and allowing her to do it her way.

Please join us for a celebration of life at Fill Inn Station on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A visitation will take place at the Fill Inn Station from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. with food, drinks, and music to follow. Come out and do Shannon right by laughing, dancing, and belting a song on karaoke.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tim Leis Family Youth Enrichment Endowment Fund and going out and performing an act of kindness with Shannon in mind.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.