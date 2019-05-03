VIROQUA — Hayes, Sharon Ann, 70, of Viroqua, died at home Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Sharon Goorsky was born in Chicago, Sept. 14, 1948. Her dad and mom, James and LaVerne (Legere) Clary Sr., raised Sharon in the Yuba area, where she was the last class to leave the old Hillsboro High School and start the new, class of “66.” On July 5, 1975, Sharon Ann (Goorsky) Clary, (she had taken the Clary name for her own legally in 1967), married Kenneth Duane Hayes in West Lima, Wis. It was in Yuba that Sharon first started raising registered Holsteins. She looked forward every year to her volunteering at the Yuba Fireman’s Horse Pulling Association. Sharon had a great love for gardening and flowers all year long, but particularly the spring. She loved all sorts of crafts and was especially fond of her wood paintings. Out-of-doors, she also enjoyed deer hunting right up until life wouldn’t allow it. Sharon loved baking and past many tips and recipes for generations to enjoy. And Sharon loved to go camping, especially every anniversary, to get away. But she never went far from the grandchildren, who have always come first with grandma’s love, time, sharing and attention.
She did find time to work though, as a receptionist, as a sales clerk, as an administrative assistant, for places like Yuba Implement, Clary Enterprises, Mercury Industries, Land-o-Lakes and Dean Foods. She was a member of the Onalaska women’s American Legion Auxiliary, Post 336, and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Viroqua American Legion Post 138. It was while in Viroqua, that Sharon was twice recognized as the Unit Member of Year, throughout the state of Wisconsin, once in 1994 then in 2002.
God bless our memories of Sharon.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Ken; her children, Vernaleana (Timothy) Loback and Korey (Heather) Hayes; and her grandchildren, Kayla Hayes, Elizabeth Hayes, Rylee Teschner, Alissa Trainor, Elise Trainor and Brook Hayes. She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Monica) Clary; and very special loved ones, Dustin Dyer and Randy Wilson; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Sharon were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Yvonne Marshall of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiated, with burial following the service. Friends called during visitations from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday night April 29, or one hour prior to the service, both at the funeral home. A luncheon will followed the service at the Eagles Club in Viroqua.
