CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sharon B. Braunberger, 83, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, peacefully with her family by her side at the Chippewa Manor.

Sharon was born on July 20, 1939, in Hammond, Indiana, the daughter of Howard and Mildred (Gluch) Childress. Sharon married Ardell “Dell” Braunberger on Jan. 10, 1959.

She was a tax consultant for many years. Sharon was a member of West Wisconsin Wood Carvers Guild. She enjoyed carving, making greeting cards and painting all of Dells wood carvings. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church. The Altar Guild was her pride and joy. Sharon’s biggest joy was traveling with the love of her life, visiting with family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dell; daughters: Beth (Tom) Wiuff of Red Wing, Minnesota, and Deb Connell (Todd Haley) of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren: Holly (Shawn) Hanson of Strum, Wisconsin, Rick Connell (Becca Schrantz), of Chippewa Falls, and Steve Connell (Crystal Robarge) of Chippewa Falls; great-grandchildren: Kayden, Ashlyn, Jace, Braedon, Brianna, Brennen, Aiden, Easton, Melody, Brittany, Samantha and Jessica; along with many other loving relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Rodney Childress.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the church. Rev. Dr. Daniel Wonderly will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, Wisconsin.

The family sends a heartfelt thank you to all for keeping Sharon in your prayers. Also, thank you the staff of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Manor, ProMedica/Heartland Hospice, My Choice and ADRC for all the kind and loving support given to Sharon.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.