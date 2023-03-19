LA CROSSE — Sharon Christine Hanson, 58, of La Crosse, passed away following an extended battle with breast cancer on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, with her son by her side. She was born February 2, 1965, in La Crosse to John and Paulita (Severson) Bower and graduated from Logan High School in 1983.

Sharon is survived by her three children: Dean (Christa Carini) Hanson, Amy Hanson and Emily (fiancée, Nathan Sandvick) Hanson all of La Crosse; three grandchildren: Mina Burks, Myra Hanson and Emerson Sandvick; her parents: John and Paulita Bower of La Crosse; her maternal grandmother, Marilyn Severson of Florida; two sisters: Kim (Tom) Ambrose and Laura (Wayne) Cunliffe both of La Crosse; a brother, John (Dodie) Bower of West Salem; along with nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the services. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Sharon's children would like to extend a special thank you to our dad, for his loving kindness and caring compassion throughout this hardship.