CHIPPEWA FALLS—Sharon D. Hurt, 81, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Sharon was born May 20, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Andy and Pauline (Gustafson) Popple.

On September 17, 1960, she married Dennis Hurt at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.

Sharon enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. She was a very talented cake decorator and worked in the bakery business her whole life. She also enjoyed bowling in the women’s league. In her younger years, she was a talented ice skater.

Sharon is survived by one son, Ryan (Pam McVinnie) of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Penny Danielson of Belleair Beach, FL; two brothers: Cliff (Sharon) Popple of Chippewa Falls and John (Joyce) Popple of Holmen; three sisters: Janice Rands of Ripon, Jeannine Rasmussen of Eau Claire and Mary (Charles) Goettl of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren: Lindsay, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Brittany and Kaitlyn; and five great grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Hurt on November 17, 2021; her parents; one brother, Marshall Popple; one sister, Mavis (Popple) Swanson; and one grandson, Bradley Hurt.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for both Sharon and Dennis Hurt at a later date in the fall of 2022. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

