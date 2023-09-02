JIM FALLS — Sharon Dione Bruyette, 83, of Jim Falls died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at her residence peacefully in her sleep. Sharon was born Sept. 22, 1939, in New Auburn, Wisconsin, the daughter of Sherman and Alice (Petersen) Olson.

Sharon worked a variety of jobs over her lifetime; she was a waitress, semi-truck driver, farmer, sales person, worked at Job Service and was once a dispatcher for the state police. During her final years, Sharon was a business owner and landlord.

She enjoyed spending time with her cousins, children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader, loved growing plants of all varieties and knitting. Sharon was a collector of many things and saved many precious mementos from her parents. She also had a bird named Buck she loved dearly.

Sharon is survived by seven children: Steven Barnard (Jean Ann), Susan Dobbs, Scott Barnard (Stacey), Sheridan Welch (John), Stanton Barnard (Lynne), Robert Bruyette Jr. and Richard Bruyette; 21 grandchildren; and 42 great-grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and three grandchildren: Allen Barnard, Erica Barnard and Jonathan Welch. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Anson Town Hall in Jim Falls. Burial of cremains will be in the New Auburn Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Anson Town Hall.