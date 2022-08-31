STANLEY — Sharon Doreen (Maves) LaFlex, 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, surrounded by family. She was born May 9, 1937, in Stanley, Wisconsin, to the late Emil and Lillian (Meyer) Maves. Sharon graduated from Stanley High School in 1955.

She married Maynard LaFlex on Nov. 29, 1958. She and Maynard moved to San Diego, where Maynard was stationed in the United States Navy. Sharon, being a naval wife, moved with her family from the west coast to the east coast, where many adventures were encountered.

Sharon loved to go crabbing in the waters of North Carolina, along with fishing. She enjoyed camping, antiquing, and most of all she enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends. Sharon, Maynard and children moved to the Stanley area when Maynard retired after 21 years in the Navy. Sharon then worked as a certified nursing assistant at Victory Memorial Nursing Home for several years until retirement.

She is survived by her children: Diane (Paul) Finn of Holcombe, Sharri Vizer of Eagle Point, Maynard “Butch” LaFlex, Jr. and Dave (Kim) LaFlex both of Stanley and Gary (Ruth Ann) LaFlex of Elmwood; her grandchildren: Michael, Robert, Sarah, Josh, Rodney, Ryan, Amber, David, Amanda, Mary and Thomas; and 21 great-grandchildren; and one sister in-law Patricia (Wayne) Madison; and many nieces and nephews. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Lillian Maves, her husband, Maynard, Sr., Emil and Lillian Maves, in-laws Frank and Adeline LaFlex, brothers, Arnold and Earl and sisters, Marjorie Strand and another in infancy.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church-Gilman with Pastor Brian Beardsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Plombon Funeral Home-Stanley and one hour prior to services at the church in Gilman. Inurnment will take place in Oakland Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Cornell Nursing Home staff and the St. Croix Hospice team for all their care and dedication.