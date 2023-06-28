CHASEBURG—Sharon E. Stendahl, 68, of Chaseburg, died Friday June 16, 2023 after a 6-month battle with cancer. She was born December 10, 1954 to Kenneth and Lorraine (Tripp) Stenslien. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1973. Sharon married Lee Stendahl on Mackinac Island, Michigan on July 16, 1985. She worked at Veum Veterinarians in Viroqua and then at Nelson Agri-Center at the mill counter for many years. Sharon loved animals and enjoyed gardening and flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Lee; sister, Donna Stenslien and a brother, Donald (Lisa) Stenslien and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister and her father and mother-in-law, Orville and Lorraine Stendahl.

There will be no services at her request. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church.

The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vernon Manor for their excellent care.