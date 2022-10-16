GALESVILLE — Sharon F. Cooper, age 76, of Galesville, Wis., passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Sharon was born on November 24, 1945, in Trempealeau, Wis., to Albert and Margaret (Lebakken) Towner. She was welcomed by her older sister, Thea (Loren) McRae and older brother, Thurman (Janice) Towner. She graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1963. Sharon married Steven Cooper on October 9, 1965.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 57 years, Steven and their four children: Larry (Marla) Cooper of Galesville, Wis., Michael (Rhonda) Cooper of Swanton, Ohio, Jeffrey (Jackie) Cooper of Independence, Wis., and Cheryl (David) Sampson of Stearns, Ky. She was loved by her 12 grandchildren: Amy, Randolyn, Caitlyn, Chase, Morgan, Kimberly, Chloe, Steven, Brianne, Hailey, Tate and Addison; five step-grandchildren: Micheal, David, Allison, Courtni and Taylor; two great-grandchildren: Austin and Nora; and three step-great-grandchildren: Micheal, Arialynn and Layla.

Sharon retired from the Onalaska Post Office in 2011 after 18 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, games or simply visiting. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville.

Services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville, Wis., 20237 W. Ridge Ave. Visitation 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Funeral 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. and a lunch to follow. Pastor Alan Hansen will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Sharon’s name to the Salvation Army of Trempealeau County or the First Presbyterian Church in Galesville.