Sharon Faye Balletta, 75, of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

She was born on September 10, 1945 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Roy and Mildred (Cain) Stanhope.

A visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Coulee Region Cremation Group at 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wisconsin.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.