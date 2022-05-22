We regretfully announce the passing of Sharon Hoffman, who passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2022. Sharon had a difficult battle with cancer and is finally at rest. Sharon will be forever loved and remembered.

She is survived by her son, Rick Faas; and sisters: Barb Poschel, and Michelle Schaefer. She is also survived by her grandson, Ric Faas; nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on September 11th, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. Online guestbook and details of the celebration will be available on http://jandtfredrickson.com.