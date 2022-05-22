 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sharon Hoffman

Sharon Hoffman

We regretfully announce the passing of Sharon Hoffman, who passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2022. Sharon had a difficult battle with cancer and is finally at rest. Sharon will be forever loved and remembered.

She is survived by her son, Rick Faas; and sisters: Barb Poschel, and Michelle Schaefer. She is also survived by her grandson, Ric Faas; nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on September 11th, 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family. Online guestbook and details of the celebration will be available on http://jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News