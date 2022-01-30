LA CROSSE, WI — Sharon K. Lueck, 74 of La Crosse, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Mulder Healthcare Center in West Salem.

She was born February 19, 1947, in La Crosse to Vern and La Vaughn (Skaar) Lueck and graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1965. Sharon had worked for the La Crosse Rubber Mills prior to owning and operating the Adams Street Pub in La Crosse from 1997 until 2021.

Sharon had many passions, including fishing, camping, golfing, cards and playing softball. She enjoyed visiting the casino and traveling, especially to Florida to visit her sister. Sharon was also a huge Elvis fan.

She is survived by a nephew, Jeff Gora; four nieces: Sheryl (Duane) Gora-Bollom, Kristy Eichorn, Nina (Jay) Blazier and Nicki (Jimbo) Lindgren-O’Connor; a brother-in-law, Bob Lindgren; four great-nieces: Mackenzie Otterson, Skylynn Eichorn, BreAnna Blazier and Brooke Blazier; two great-nephews: Brock Blazier and Dillon O’Connor; a great-great niece, Kinsley Hopkins’ honorary “grandson”, Trisdyn Dziak-Morken; and special friends: Vicki Mueller and Maureen Rouse. She was preceded in death by her parents; and five sisters: Diane Gora, Debi Lindgren, Vicki Hart, Carolyn Lueck and most recently Linda Lueck on January 10, 2022.

Sharon’s family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Hospice and Mulder Healthcare Facility for their exceptional care and support.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 3, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse with Pastor Scott Skogen officiating. Burial will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Masks will be required. A livestream of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home’s website and clicking on the Facebook icon. Memorials may be given to the Coulee Region Humane Society. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.