Sharon Mary Klinger, 76, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at her home in La Crosse. She was born March 25, 1942, at St. Ann’s Hospital in La Crosse, to Otis and Anne (Dagnon) Klinger.
She owned and operated Sharon’s Beauty Salon in Ferryville, Wis. for 20 years, worked many years at Swing Inn, and at Blumenthal Lansing Co for 14 years; many friendships were made at all. Sharon had many pastimes that included playing cards with friends, fishing on the Mississippi River, crocheting, traveling and cooking and baking for family and friends, especially for Dawn’s coworkers at Mayo Cardiology Department. Red Hat Society was a special social function as well.
Sharon is survived by daughters, Jill Cleven, Cindy Van Gundy, and Dawn
(Tony) Paletta; brother, Jan (Sandra) Klinger; grandchildren, Katerina (Mike), Joshua (Carli), Clay, Michelle (Tim), Nicole (Adam), Casey (Randy), Cheyann; many great-grandchildren, niece and nephew, and five great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents; daughters, Heidi and Teresa.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse.
Family and friends visited from 2 p.m. Monday until the time of services.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.