CHIPPEWA FALLS — Sharon L. Carmen, 87, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her home under the care of her family and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Hospice. Sharon was born on June 22, 1935, in Woodstock, Illinois, to Manley Gilbert Adams Sr. and Lola Smith. She was later adopted by Ford and Lucy Slusser of Wisconsin Rapids, where she graduated from Lincoln High School.

At age 18, Sharon began a nursing career that spanned over 45 years. She served in supervisory RN roles across various institutions, including the Wisconsin Northern Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Rutledge Home and St. Paul Ramsey Medical Center.

Sharon (and the many who knew her by “Sarge” can attest) was known for her strong-willed and compassionate spirit. She advocated for her patients and treated others with fairness, dignity and respect.

Sharon is survived by her sister, Bethann Carey-Parrmann of Shepherd, Texas; son, Keith Carmen (fiance Renee Thompson) of Chetek; two grandchildren: Keira Carmen and Evan Carmen of Eau Claire; two great-grandchildren: Olive Carmen and Effie Carmen; as well as five nieces and nephews across eastern Texas. Sharon was preceded in death by her spouse, Charles V. Carmen; her two sisters, Margaret (David) Harrell and Nancy Lewis, and one brother, Manley (Bud) Adams Jr.

At Sharon’s request, a private memorial will be held with her immediate family. To offer condolences online, please visit: chippewavalleycremation.com.