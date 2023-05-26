Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TOMAH—Sharon L. Green, Cooniga “She Who Leads”, age 76, of Tomah, Wisconsin walked on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was born August 24, 1946, to Milford and Lula Mae (Russell) Green. Sharon retired after 30 years of hard work and dedication from Fort McCoy taking care of her “boys” who became like family to her. She was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran.

Sharon was an extremely kindhearted and giving Ho-Chunk woman. She was always making meals for others and looking out for those in need. Sharon had an incredible gift for beading, sewing, and crafting beautiful dresses. Coffee stops, the casino, playing cards, sitting in the park enjoying the beautiful surroundings, and going Waruha were some of her favorite things to do. Her “twisted” sense of humor always had her family and friends cracking a smile and laughing. She was an incredible mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother; her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her children: Dana Goodbear, Sandy (Sanford) Decorah, and Andrea “Pepper” Estebo; her grandchildren: Andrea “Goo Goo” (Trenton) McCaskey, Tama (Jayce) Sallaway, Mya “Mee-My” Anissa Estebo, Marlene “Mee-Mar” Morningstar Decorah, and Peyton Grace Rapp; her great-grandchildren: Royce Decorah, Jaylen Sallaway, Booker T. McCaskey, Tahira Sallaway, Bowie McCaskey and Reign Sallaway; her siblings: Monte (Kris) Green and Tammy (Brian) Whitebeaver Anderson; and many other nieces, nephews and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Lester Green, Alice Mae Eades, Russell Kingswan, Beverly Green, Maxine Green, Jacob Green, Forrest Green, Georgia Stewart and Annie Hendricks.

Traditional Ho-Chunk Services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:00 p.m., at the Blue Wing Community Center. Clayton Winneshiek will officiate. Burial will follow in the Blue Wing Cemetery with a meal to follow at the Blue Wing Community Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, as well as from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at Blue Wing. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com