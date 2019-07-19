Sharon L. Kuehl, 79, of Tomah passed away peacefully Monday, July 15, 2019. Sharon was born March 14, 1940, in Sparta, to George and Myrtle (Von Haden) Bacon. She was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1958. She enjoyed reading, crosswords, coloring, crafts, gardening and spending time with family. She is survived by sons, Mike (Lori) Eckelberg; children, Josh, Hayden and Kyle, Jeff (Shawn) Eckelberg; son, Craig, Dan (Carol) Eckelberg; children, Jason and Melissa, daughters, Sherri (Mike) Hedding; children, Matt and Erika, Michelle Simerson; children, Ashley, Danielle and Taylor, Anna (Rollie Truehl) Kuehl and Mary Gebhardt; daughter, Victoria;, 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; niece, Saundra Larsen; and nephew, Edgar Larsen; special friend, Inez Raabe; cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family who have passed preceding Sharon are former husband, John Eckelberg; former husband; Robert Kuehl; parents, George and Myrtle Bacon; brother, Vernon; and sister-in-law, Frances; and grandson, Tyler John Eckelberg.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 20, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, at the church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Special thanks to Agnesian Healthcare Hospice Hope and Visiting Angels.