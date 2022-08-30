 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon Lee Kottschade

WINONA — Sharon Lee Kottschade, age 82, of Winona passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1664 Kraemer Drive, in Winona. A luncheon will be held at the church after the service, with burial following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Theilman, Minnesota.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

