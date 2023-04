LA CROSSE—Sharon Lee (Nanscawen) Norris, age 76, of La Crosse passed into the house of Jesus on April 18, 2023, at her home in the presence of her three around-the-clock care giving daughters, Rebecca, Sarah and Samantha and her husband, Larry holding her hand. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. at English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. For a complete obituary, go to www.schumacher-kish.com.