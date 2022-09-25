 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon Louise Kendhammer

Sharon Louise Kendhammer, 70, of La Crosse passed away at home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 28, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., in Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family. Sharon's complete obituary and an online guest book can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.

